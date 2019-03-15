ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:44:04ص
تطهير عدد من التباب وخسائر في صفوف وآليات العدو ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخ ومدفعي على مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن تطهير عدد منها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
  International
Crimes executed with knifes increase in Britain for the highest level in nine years
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - The British Justice Department announced on Thursday the rise in the number of crime cases, executed using knives and other offensive weapons, dealt with by the courts during the past year to the highest levels in nine years.

The ministry said in a statement that in 2018 the courts dealt with 21484 cases related to this type of crime, the highest number recorded since 2009.

The statement revealed that 20% of those convicted of these crimes are young people under the age of 18, which is becoming a concern for British families who fear the safety of their children students from random targeting by criminals.

British Justice Minister Rory Stewart expressed the government's determination to combat the crimes executed with knives and other offensive weapons, saying the ministry would take strict measures in this regard.


Saba
