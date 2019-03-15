Crimes executed with knifes increase in Britain for the highest level in nine years [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - The British Justice Department announced on Thursday the rise in the number of crime cases, executed using knives and other offensive weapons, dealt with by the courts during the past year to the highest levels in nine years.



The ministry said in a statement that in 2018 the courts dealt with 21484 cases related to this type of crime, the highest number recorded since 2009.



The statement revealed that 20% of those convicted of these crimes are young people under the age of 18, which is becoming a concern for British families who fear the safety of their children students from random targeting by criminals.



British Justice Minister Rory Stewart expressed the government's determination to combat the crimes executed with knives and other offensive weapons, saying the ministry would take strict measures in this regard.





AA

Saba