Israeli officials demand harsh response to firing of 2 rockets from Gaza [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - The Israeli officials on Friday called for an immediate response following the rocket attack on Tel Aviv from the Gaza Strip, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations to discuss the situation.



The former president of the Israeli General Staff, who is Netanyahu's rival in the upcoming Knesset elections, Benny Gantz, called Netanyahu to address severe blow to the Gaza Strip, in response to the launch of two missiles.



He said: "We must respond harshly to the firing of rockets from Gaza, or we will not be able to restore deterrence."



The former Israeli defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, called on the government to re-adopt the policy of assassinations against leaders in Gaza, stressing that "the head of terrorism must be cut off."



Lieberman pointed out that the Israeli government last week transferred an estimated $ 20 million to the Hamas movement as a grant from Qatar, but Israel did not get quiet in exchange for that.



Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett called on Netanyahu to respond decisively to the Gaza Strip, calling on the army to disarm Hamas and disarm its military capabilities.



Eli Cohen, a member of "cabinet" Israeli:"The solution is the policy of assassinations, which gave the order to fire rockets and sentenced himself to death, once he left his position, the army must bury him underground and forever, this is the policy I will support in the cab.



"This night must be the night of the guns," said Major General Tal Rosso. "Hamas is in a very complicated situation.



For his part, Netanyahu instructed the ministers to refrain from making any statements about the escalation in the Gaza Strip to the media after he held a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Security, attended by Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat.



The mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, issued orders to open all the shelters inside the city, and the shelters were opened in the city of Rishon Letzion.



"One of the rockets landed in the sea, while the other fell somewhere, but not in Tel Aviv," he said in a press statement.



