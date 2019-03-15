Russia accuses US of undermining missile deals [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - Russia on Thursday accused the United States of undermining the missile agreements, saying that international terrorism and Washington's withdrawal from treaties are a challenge to the security of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).



Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov said during the meeting of the chiefs of staff of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States that "The events of the recent period indicate that the United States has started relying on NATO to dismantle nuclear missile agreements."



"The hotbeds of tension and regional instability do not appear in different parts of the world in isolation from an external instigator," he said.



Gerasimov stressed that international terrorism, backed by sponsors, who still hiding in the shadows, and continues to be a global threat to peace.



"Under these circumstances, the challenges to the CIS countries are real and more diverse," the Russian official said.



The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), founded after the collapse of the Soviet Union, currently comprises 10 countries.





