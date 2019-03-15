ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:44:04ص
تطهير عدد من التباب وخسائر في صفوف وآليات العدو ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخ ومدفعي على مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن تطهير عدد منها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
السبت .. بدء دورة حكام كرة القدم المستجدين بذمار
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
الجربي يحقق المركز الأول في سباق اختراق الضاحية بدورة الألعاب بذمار
  International
Russia accuses US of undermining missile deals
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - Russia on Thursday accused the United States of undermining the missile agreements, saying that international terrorism and Washington's withdrawal from treaties are a challenge to the security of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov said during the meeting of the chiefs of staff of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States that "The events of the recent period indicate that the United States has started relying on NATO to dismantle nuclear missile agreements."

"The hotbeds of tension and regional instability do not appear in different parts of the world in isolation from an external instigator," he said.

Gerasimov stressed that international terrorism, backed by sponsors, who still hiding in the shadows, and continues to be a global threat to peace.

"Under these circumstances, the challenges to the CIS countries are real and more diverse," the Russian official said.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), founded after the collapse of the Soviet Union, currently comprises 10 countries.


AA
Saba
