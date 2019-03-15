ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:44:04ص
تطهير عدد من التباب وخسائر في صفوف وآليات العدو ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخ ومدفعي على مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن تطهير عدد منها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army secures news sites, inflicts on saudi-led coalition heavy losses : Report
[15/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 15 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the troops of saudi-led coalition heavy losses during several attack launched in several fronts, a military official on Friday told Saba.

The army managed to recover several sites from the US-backed militiamen in Rouba during an attack launched in Ajasher desert, off Najran, the official affirmed.
A military vehicle were destroyed in the same area while another was hit in Ajasher desert, the official added.
The army foiled two infiltration of mercenaries in Asir killing and injuring tens of them.
They destroyed an armored fighting vehicle belonging to the mercenaries off Aleeb using a guided rocket, he added.

In Jawf, the army inflicted on the mercenaries heavy losses when they stormed theirs sites in Salaba area, Khab Wa Shaaf district, he said.
The army killed and wounded several engineering team's staff belonging to the mercenaries in Ham front, Moton district, he said.

In Taiz, the army destroyed da military vehicle in Wazaaia killing and injuring its crew's members, he added.

A Zizal-1 missile was fired on gatherings of mercenaries in a new camp for mercenaries established in Jidaan front, Serwah district, Marib province, the official added.
The artillery shelled a gathering of mercenaries west of Mothalath Aheem, Haradh, causing heavy losses in their ranks, he said.


AA
Saba
