Army secures news sites, inflicts on saudi-led coalition heavy losses : Report [15/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 15 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the troops of saudi-led coalition heavy losses during several attack launched in several fronts, a military official on Friday told Saba.



The army managed to recover several sites from the US-backed militiamen in Rouba during an attack launched in Ajasher desert, off Najran, the official affirmed.

A military vehicle were destroyed in the same area while another was hit in Ajasher desert, the official added.

The army foiled two infiltration of mercenaries in Asir killing and injuring tens of them.

They destroyed an armored fighting vehicle belonging to the mercenaries off Aleeb using a guided rocket, he added.



In Jawf, the army inflicted on the mercenaries heavy losses when they stormed theirs sites in Salaba area, Khab Wa Shaaf district, he said.

The army killed and wounded several engineering team's staff belonging to the mercenaries in Ham front, Moton district, he said.



In Taiz, the army destroyed da military vehicle in Wazaaia killing and injuring its crew's members, he added.



A Zizal-1 missile was fired on gatherings of mercenaries in a new camp for mercenaries established in Jidaan front, Serwah district, Marib province, the official added.

The artillery shelled a gathering of mercenaries west of Mothalath Aheem, Haradh, causing heavy losses in their ranks, he said.





AA

Saba