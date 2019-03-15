Army kills tens of saudi-led mercenaries in Asir [15/مارس/2019] ASIR, March 15 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Thursday killed and injured scores of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Asir province, a military official told saba.



This came when the army foiled their two infiltration toward the sites of army in Raboua which left huge losses in their ranks, he added.



Meanwhile, the army destroyed a saudi-led armored fighting vehicle using a guided rocket off Aleeb crossing, the official added.





AA



Saba