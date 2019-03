Army kills tens of mercenaries in ambush set up in Jawf [15/مارس/2019] JAWF, March 15 (Saba) - Army, supported by popular forces, on Thursday killed and wounded tens of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition's mercenaries in Jawaf provinces, a military official told Saba.











The official added that happened when the army's ambushed engineering units belonging to the mercenaries in Hamf front, Moton district, causing heavy casualties in the ranks.

















