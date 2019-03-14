Funeral for martyrs of saudi-committed Kushar massacre held in Sanaa [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - A funeral was held on Thursday in the capital Sanaa to the martyrs killed in saudi-led warplanes' attack on Kushar district which killed ans wounded tens of women and children.



Bodies of 17 martyrs killed was transported to their last destination to be a sign of dignity of the Yemeni honorable people.



During the funeral procession provided by the Ministers of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil, the Endowments and Religious Guidance Najib al-Ajji, Head of council of tribal cohesion, Sheikh Daifallah, leadership of security and military authorities, in addition to civil, political, partisan, society civil organizations and martyrs' families.



The mourners confirmed that the blood of the martyrs who fell in the raids of the US-backed aggression coalition on the region and other massacres by them in various provinces, represent all a stain and a terrible crime on the forehead of the international community and saudi-led coalition's states.



The mourners denounced the continuation of the coalition of aggression in the targeting of civilians, destruction of infrastructure and elements of life during four years.



When they referred to the blood that was shed treacherously and to the aggression in Kushar and other provinces, they affirmed that the criminals who committed by those massacres sooner or later.



They pointed out those all crimes committed by the aggression coalition will only increase the Yemeni people strength, cohesion and determination to confront the arrogance of aggression, whatever the sacrifices.





AA

Saba