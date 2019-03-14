ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:06:58م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 505 خروقات جديدة للعدوان ومرتزقته خلال 48 ساعة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوى العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خروقاتهم المكثفة وعدم الالتزام بتنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من خطة إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة مرتكبين 505 خروقات خلال 48 الساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة في المجمعة بريف إب تأكيدا على استمرار الصمود وتنديدا بجريمة كشر
مصرع وإصابة فريق هندسي لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية المتون بالجوف
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة الجيش السعودي بكسر زحفين لهم في عسير
إستعادة وتطهير عدد من التباب وتدمير أربعة أطقم للمرتزقة بنجران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Funeral for martyrs of saudi-committed Kushar massacre held in Sanaa
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - A funeral was held on Thursday in the capital Sanaa to the martyrs killed in saudi-led warplanes' attack on Kushar district which killed ans wounded tens of women and children.

Bodies of 17 martyrs killed was transported to their last destination to be a sign of dignity of the Yemeni honorable people.

During the funeral procession provided by the Ministers of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil, the Endowments and Religious Guidance Najib al-Ajji, Head of council of tribal cohesion, Sheikh Daifallah, leadership of security and military authorities, in addition to civil, political, partisan, society civil organizations and martyrs' families.

The mourners confirmed that the blood of the martyrs who fell in the raids of the US-backed aggression coalition on the region and other massacres by them in various provinces, represent all a stain and a terrible crime on the forehead of the international community and saudi-led coalition's states.

The mourners denounced the continuation of the coalition of aggression in the targeting of civilians, destruction of infrastructure and elements of life during four years.

When they referred to the blood that was shed treacherously and to the aggression in Kushar and other provinces, they affirmed that the criminals who committed by those massacres sooner or later.

They pointed out those all crimes committed by the aggression coalition will only increase the Yemeni people strength, cohesion and determination to confront the arrogance of aggression, whatever the sacrifices.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by