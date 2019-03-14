ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:06:58م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 505 خروقات جديدة للعدوان ومرتزقته خلال 48 ساعة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوى العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خروقاتهم المكثفة وعدم الالتزام بتنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من خطة إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة مرتكبين 505 خروقات خلال 48 الساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army recovers several hilltops in Najran, destroys 4 saudi-led pick-ups
[14/مارس/2019] NAJRAN, March 14 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Thursday managed to recover several hilltops in Roubaa area of Najran province, where stationed the troops of saudi-led mercenaries, a military official told Saba.

The official said this came during an attack launched in the Roubaa during of which they killed tens of mercenaries, injured others and managed to destroying four pick-ups belonging to the mercenaries.

The official added that an pick-up, which was carrying several of mercenaries, using explosive device and another in Roubaa in Ajasher, off Najran, the official added.


AA
Saba
