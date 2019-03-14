Army recovers several hilltops in Najran, destroys 4 saudi-led pick-ups [14/مارس/2019] NAJRAN, March 14 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Thursday managed to recover several hilltops in Roubaa area of Najran province, where stationed the troops of saudi-led mercenaries, a military official told Saba.



The official said this came during an attack launched in the Roubaa during of which they killed tens of mercenaries, injured others and managed to destroying four pick-ups belonging to the mercenaries.



The official added that an pick-up, which was carrying several of mercenaries, using explosive device and another in Roubaa in Ajasher, off Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba