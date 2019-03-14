Cuban President: US Administration caused power outage in Venezuela [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Thursday that the United States of America is the cause of power outage in Venezuela recently.



"The American criminal aggression against Venezuela is inspired by the worst Nazi practices and is similar to the Nazi siege of the Russian city of Leningrad, which aimed to starve its population," the president said in a tweet on his social networking site Twitter.



The Cuban government strongly condemned yesterday the sabotage by the US administration, which targeted the energy supply system in Venezuela and caused a complete power outage in most parts of the country for days and said that Washington is "committing acts of sabotage and terrorism."





AA

SABA