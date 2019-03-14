Ministry of Water reviews interventions to reduce cholera spread [14/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 14 (Saba) – An expanded meeting of the Emergency Operations Room of the Ministry of Water and Environment chaired by Minister Nabil al-Wazir on Thursday reviewed reports on the interventions implemented in the last few days to reduce the spread of cholera epidemic.



The reports indicated that the total number of cases infected with the epidemic until Wednesday, March 14, 2019, reached more than 2,847 cases, of which 1010 confirmed cases.



The meeting discussed many urgent interventions that are part of the rapid response to the epidemic prevention, including hygiene promotion in prisons, schools and shelters for displaced persons, and sterilization and cleaning of water tanks.



At the meeting, the Minister of Water stressed the need to redouble efforts and increase the readiness to face the epidemic, especially in light of a large spread of the epidemic in the country.





