آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:06:14م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 505 خروقات جديدة للعدوان ومرتزقته خلال 48 ساعة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوى العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خروقاتهم المكثفة وعدم الالتزام بتنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من خطة إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة مرتكبين 505 خروقات خلال 48 الساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
Ministry of Water reviews interventions to reduce cholera spread
[14/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 14 (Saba) – An expanded meeting of the Emergency Operations Room of the Ministry of Water and Environment chaired by Minister Nabil al-Wazir on Thursday reviewed reports on the interventions implemented in the last few days to reduce the spread of cholera epidemic.

The reports indicated that the total number of cases infected with the epidemic until Wednesday, March 14, 2019, reached more than 2,847 cases, of which 1010 confirmed cases.

The meeting discussed many urgent interventions that are part of the rapid response to the epidemic prevention, including hygiene promotion in prisons, schools and shelters for displaced persons, and sterilization and cleaning of water tanks.

At the meeting, the Minister of Water stressed the need to redouble efforts and increase the readiness to face the epidemic, especially in light of a large spread of the epidemic in the country.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
