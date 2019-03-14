European Union regrets outcome of vote of UK Parliament [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - President of the European Council Donald Tusk, expressed regret over the outcome of the British Parliament vote.



He said the British House of Commons' rejection for the second time of the EU-UK agreement on its withdrawal from the EU had greatly increased the risk of going out without an agreement.



"The EU has done everything possible to reach an agreement and it is difficult to know what we can do more," he said.



If the UK makes a logical request for an extension, the 27-member EU will consider and decide unanimously, he added.





AA

Saba