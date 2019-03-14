ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:06:14م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 505 خروقات جديدة للعدوان ومرتزقته خلال 48 ساعة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوى العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خروقاتهم المكثفة وعدم الالتزام بتنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من خطة إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة مرتكبين 505 خروقات خلال 48 الساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وإصابة فريق هندسي لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية المتون بالجوف
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة الجيش السعودي بكسر زحفين لهم في عسير
إستعادة وتطهير عدد من التباب وتدمير أربعة أطقم للمرتزقة بنجران
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
  International
European Union regrets outcome of vote of UK Parliament
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - President of the European Council Donald Tusk, expressed regret over the outcome of the British Parliament vote.

He said the British House of Commons' rejection for the second time of the EU-UK agreement on its withdrawal from the EU had greatly increased the risk of going out without an agreement.

"The EU has done everything possible to reach an agreement and it is difficult to know what we can do more," he said.

If the UK makes a logical request for an extension, the 27-member EU will consider and decide unanimously, he added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
