Sanaa residents hold rallies to denounce Saudi aggression massacres in Hajjah

[14/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 14 (Saba) – Residents and sheikhs of the capital Sanaa held two protest rallies on Thursday to condemn the Saudi-led aggression air strikes that killed and wounded dozens of women and children in Kosher district of Hajjah province.

At the rallies, the participants stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal unity to foil the aggression and its conspiracies that target the Yemeni people.

The tribesmen affirmed on a public mobilization and sending fighters to back the army in the fronts.

The protesters held the international community the full responsibility for the ongoing crimes and violations by the aggression's states against the Yemeni people.

saba