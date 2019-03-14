Iran: We will respond firmly if Israeli navy moves against our oil sales [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - Iran will respond firmly if the Israeli navy moves against its oil sales, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday.



Hatami was quoted as saying that such a move would be considered "piracy" and warned that "if it happens, we will respond firmly."



Iran's defense minister said a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the navy might act against Iran's "smuggling" of Iranian oil.





