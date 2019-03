Army fires Zizal-1 missile on saudi-led mercenaries in Marib [14/مارس/2019] MARIB, March 14 (Saba) - The missile force of army launched on Thursday a Zizal-1 missile on saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings in Marib province, a military official told Saba.







The official affirmed that the missile hit its target in Makhdarah area, east of Serwah district, leaving huge losses in the mercenaries' ranks stationing in a new camp there, he added.











