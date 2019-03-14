ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 06:19:39م
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
شٌيعت بصنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب جثامين 17 من شهداء جريمة کشر بمحافظة حجة من الأطفال والنساء والتي ارتكبها طيران العدوان في منطقة مغربة طلان بمديرية کشر وراح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
تراجع طلبات اللجوء في الاتحاد الاوربي الى مستوى ما قبل أزمة الهجرة
قافلة ووقفة بمديرية شهارة بعمران دعما للمرابطين في الجبهات
قافلة ووقفة بمديرية شهارة بعمران دعما للمرابطين في الجبهات
إطلاق صاروخ على تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في منطقة المخدرة بمأرب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mahwait tribes send food convoy to fronts
[14/مارس/2019]

MAHWAIT, March. 14 (Saba) – A tribal meeting was staged on Thursday by tribesmen and sheikhs to enhancing steadfastness and sending food convoy to back the Yemeni army in confronting the Saudi-led aggression.


At the meeting, the participants stressed the importance of stand and do together to unite the internal front to defend Yemen and its sovereignty.


The tribes affirmed continuing a public mobilization to foil the aggression's conspiracies that target the Yemeni people and destroy its infrastructures.


The meeting greeted the steadfastness of the Yemenis and the great triumphs achieved by the army against the aggression and its mercenaries in the battle fronts.



saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by