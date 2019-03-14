Mahwait tribes send food convoy to fronts

MAHWAIT, March. 14 (Saba) – A tribal meeting was staged on Thursday by tribesmen and sheikhs to enhancing steadfastness and sending food convoy to back the Yemeni army in confronting the Saudi-led aggression.

At the meeting, the participants stressed the importance of stand and do together to unite the internal front to defend Yemen and its sovereignty.

The tribes affirmed continuing a public mobilization to foil the aggression's conspiracies that target the Yemeni people and destroy its infrastructures.

The meeting greeted the steadfastness of the Yemenis and the great triumphs achieved by the army against the aggression and its mercenaries in the battle fronts.

