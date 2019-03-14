ابحث عن:
الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
شٌيعت بصنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب جثامين 17 من شهداء جريمة کشر بمحافظة حجة من الأطفال والنساء والتي ارتكبها طيران العدوان في منطقة مغربة طلان بمديرية کشر وراح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
النفط يتراجع من ذروة اربعة أشهر بعد انباء عن تأجيل قمة امريكا والصين
مجلس الإفتاء الأعلى في فلسطين يؤكد إسلامية الاقصى
روسيا تتهم الولايات المتحدة بتقويض الاتفاقات الصاروخية
مكتب التربية بالأمانة يؤكد على تأهيل كوادر الصحة المدرسية
Amnesty Int'l calls on EU to address abuse of migrants in Croatia
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The European Union should do more against "systematic and illegal returns" to asylum seekers by Croatia and they take part of the blame for the abuse of migrants, the Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

The organization urged the EU to call Croatia "decisively" to stop police violence on its borders and to use "appropriate measures to ensure Croatia's full compliance with international law and EU law."

The organization, based in London, said that people who come across the border from Bosnia "are routinely prevented from seeking international protection and are often returned violently."

The Bosnian-Croatian mountain frontier became the new main entrance to the European Union a year ago, as migrants and refugees tried to avoid the Hungarian border with Serbia.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
