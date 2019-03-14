Amnesty Int'l calls on EU to address abuse of migrants in Croatia [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The European Union should do more against "systematic and illegal returns" to asylum seekers by Croatia and they take part of the blame for the abuse of migrants, the Amnesty International said on Wednesday.



The organization urged the EU to call Croatia "decisively" to stop police violence on its borders and to use "appropriate measures to ensure Croatia's full compliance with international law and EU law."



The organization, based in London, said that people who come across the border from Bosnia "are routinely prevented from seeking international protection and are often returned violently."



The Bosnian-Croatian mountain frontier became the new main entrance to the European Union a year ago, as migrants and refugees tried to avoid the Hungarian border with Serbia.





