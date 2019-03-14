UK to abolish customs duties on 87% of imports if Brexit is made without an agreement : UK gov't

[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The British government said on Wednesday it would cut tariffs on 87 percent of its imports if the Brexit was passed without an agreement with the European Union, saying it would not conduct customs checks at the border with Ireland.



Under the new system, which will come into force if Britain leaves the European Union on March 29 without an agreement, the fees will remain but some fees for some agricultural products will be reduced to protect British producers.





AA

Saba