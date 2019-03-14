ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 03:17:00م
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
شٌيعت بصنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب جثامين 17 من شهداء جريمة کشر بمحافظة حجة من الأطفال والنساء والتي ارتكبها طيران العدوان في منطقة مغربة طلان بمديرية کشر وراح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
وقفة وقافلة عسل كبري من قبائل بني سعد بالمحويت للمرابطين في الجبهات
تدشين عملية تصنيف المزكين ومناقشة الاستعدادات لبد حصر الموارد بهيئة الزكاة
جامعة العلوم تتوج ببطولة الفتيات لكرة السلة إثر فوزها على نادي بلقيس
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
New Zealand prevents Boeing 737 Max from using its airspace
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The New Zealand's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it had banned Boeing 737 Max from using its airspace after an Ethiopian plane crashed.

The airline said it was imposing a temporary suspension of the model aircraft after consultations with other competent bodies, according to Agence France-Presse.

The airline said in a statement that its assessment "took into account the level of ambiguity about the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines incident as well as the aircraft's design."

An Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed and killed the 157 passengers aboard the plane.

In a related context, the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Tuesday that there was "no basis" to stop the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft after the crash of such a model of Ethiopian Airlines near Addis Ababa, killing 157 were on board.

"So far, our review does not show any performance problems and does not provide any basis for a request to stop the use of the aircraft," US Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator Daniel K. Elwell said in a statement.


