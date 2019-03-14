New Zealand prevents Boeing 737 Max from using its airspace [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The New Zealand's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it had banned Boeing 737 Max from using its airspace after an Ethiopian plane crashed.



The airline said it was imposing a temporary suspension of the model aircraft after consultations with other competent bodies, according to Agence France-Presse.



The airline said in a statement that its assessment "took into account the level of ambiguity about the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines incident as well as the aircraft's design."



An Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed and killed the 157 passengers aboard the plane.



In a related context, the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Tuesday that there was "no basis" to stop the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft after the crash of such a model of Ethiopian Airlines near Addis Ababa, killing 157 were on board.



"So far, our review does not show any performance problems and does not provide any basis for a request to stop the use of the aircraft," US Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator Daniel K. Elwell said in a statement.





