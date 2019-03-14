UK parliament refuses to leave the EU without an agreement [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - Britain's parliament on Wednesday refused to leave the EU without an agreement in any way, in a non-binding vote that would increase pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out that option.



The House of Commons voted to reject with a 321-vote majority.



Another 278 voted in favor of an amendment put forward by a group of deputies demanding the government to exclude exit without an agreement on March 29, the deadline set for London to exit.



The council also rejected a proposal to postpone the country's exit from the EU to May 22.



Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister's " the Brexit of minister Teresa May proved to be a failure" and stressed the need for a general election.





AA

Saba