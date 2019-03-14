Britain suspends use of Boeing 737 Max after Ethiopian plane crash [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The British Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday banned the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft from "arrival, departure or flight in British airspace."



A spokesman for the aviation authority said in a statement that it had taken this "precautionary measure" because of the lack of information.



"The ban will continue until further notice," he said.



All 157 passengers onboard the plane died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed on Sunday shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa.



A plane of the same model crashed in October in the Sea of ​​Java off Indonesia after takeoff, killing 89 people.



Several other countries have suspended the use of this type of aircraft.





AA

Saba