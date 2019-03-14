ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:33:50م
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
شٌيعت بصنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب جثامين 17 من شهداء جريمة کشر بمحافظة حجة من الأطفال والنساء والتي ارتكبها طيران العدوان في منطقة مغربة طلان بمديرية کشر وراح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين عملية تصنيف المزكين ومناقشة الاستعدادات لبد حصر الموارد بهيئة الزكاة
جامعة العلوم تتوج ببطولة الفتيات لكرة السلة إثر فوزها على نادي بلقيس
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
قوات الاحتلال تعتقل 20 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية وعلى أطراف قطاع غزة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Britain suspends use of Boeing 737 Max after Ethiopian plane crash
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The British Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday banned the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft from "arrival, departure or flight in British airspace."

A spokesman for the aviation authority said in a statement that it had taken this "precautionary measure" because of the lack of information.

"The ban will continue until further notice," he said.

All 157 passengers onboard the plane died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed on Sunday shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa.

A plane of the same model crashed in October in the Sea of ​​Java off Indonesia after takeoff, killing 89 people.

Several other countries have suspended the use of this type of aircraft.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by