ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:33:50م
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
شٌيعت بصنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب جثامين 17 من شهداء جريمة کشر بمحافظة حجة من الأطفال والنساء والتي ارتكبها طيران العدوان في منطقة مغربة طلان بمديرية کشر وراح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين عملية تصنيف المزكين ومناقشة الاستعدادات لبد حصر الموارد بهيئة الزكاة
جامعة العلوم تتوج ببطولة الفتيات لكرة السلة إثر فوزها على نادي بلقيس
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
قوات الاحتلال تعتقل 20 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية وعلى أطراف قطاع غزة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Austrian Chancellor deplores British Parliament vote against amended EU agreement
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Curtis said on Wednesday he was "disappointed" by the British parliament's vote against the revised EU treaty.

"This negative vote makes us dangerously close to the date of Britain's departure from the European Union without a proper and orderly exit scenario," the Austrian press agency quoted Curtis as saying.

Curtis said the opportunity to present another EU deadline in Brussels or the possibility of concessions was now "very limited".

"No one wants to see Britain's exit scenario without an agreement," he said, adding that "Britain's exit from the EU in such a way would damage the EU and Britain in particular."

The Austrian Chancellor stressed that his country "has taken all precautions and is ready for Britain's difficult exit" and the EU countries should be open to the possibility of postponing the exit of Britain from the European Union for a few weeks in order to avoid the exit.

The British parliament on Tuesday night rejected Britain's exit from the European Union, which was presented by Prime Minister Teresa May, with 391 deputies against the treaty, against 242 in favor.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by