Austrian Chancellor deplores British Parliament vote against amended EU agreement [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Curtis said on Wednesday he was "disappointed" by the British parliament's vote against the revised EU treaty.



"This negative vote makes us dangerously close to the date of Britain's departure from the European Union without a proper and orderly exit scenario," the Austrian press agency quoted Curtis as saying.



Curtis said the opportunity to present another EU deadline in Brussels or the possibility of concessions was now "very limited".



"No one wants to see Britain's exit scenario without an agreement," he said, adding that "Britain's exit from the EU in such a way would damage the EU and Britain in particular."



The Austrian Chancellor stressed that his country "has taken all precautions and is ready for Britain's difficult exit" and the EU countries should be open to the possibility of postponing the exit of Britain from the European Union for a few weeks in order to avoid the exit.



The British parliament on Tuesday night rejected Britain's exit from the European Union, which was presented by Prime Minister Teresa May, with 391 deputies against the treaty, against 242 in favor.





AA

Saba