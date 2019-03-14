US Senate votes to end US support for Saudi-UAE-led aggression coalition's war on Yemen [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The US Senate passed a bill calling for a halt to US support for an alliance of Saudi regime aggression against Yemen unless it receives congressional authorization.



The text of the resolution was adopted by 54 votes to 46, while the text was backed by seven Republicans, AFP reported.





The text of the resolution must now be approved by the US House of Representatives and then have enough votes to go beyond Trump's anticipated defiance of his strategic alliance with the Saudi regime.



According to the bill, "Congress asks US President Donald Trump to withdraw US military forces from the war operations in the Republic of Yemen or those affecting them except military operations against al-Qaeda within 30 days of the entry into force of the law."





For his part, Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the US presidency, welcomed the vote, which he described as historic. "The participation of the United States in the war waged by Saudi Arabia in Yemen has not been authorized by Congress and contributes to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world," he said.



Republican Mike Lee, who co-sponsored the bill with Sanders, called on senators to vote for the bill, saying "the Saudis are probably using US weapons to commit war crimes."





The US House of Representatives adopted a similar text on the 13th of last month and was voted by a vote of 248 votes in favor, against 177 votes.





The Saudi regime annually contracts large arms purchases from the United States and Europe as part of its policy to buy its positions. Several news reports have confirmed that quantities of these weapons have reached terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq as well as used in its ongoing aggression against Yemen.





AA

Saba