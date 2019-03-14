Ecuador intends to withdraw from the Union of South American Nations [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said his country would withdraw from the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), saying that the organization had failed to fulfill its mission.



"The union has become a political platform that has eliminated the dream of integration that has been sold to us," Moreno said in a televised address.



Colombia withdrew from the union in August, while Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Peru suspended its membership in the union earlier.



The 12-member union was set up in 2008 to promote regional integration as a bulwark against US influence but has been largely paralyzed by political divisions and conflict over how to deal with Venezuela's economic and political crisis.





AA

Saba