Ethiopian Airlines decides to transfer 2 black boxes of disaster plane abroad [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (SABA) - A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines said on Wednesday that the black boxes of the company's disaster plane would have to be sent abroad for examination because the country does not have the capacity to do so.



"There are no possibilities here, so the two black boxes will be moved to another place for examination," he said.



The incident on Sunday killed all those aboard the Boeing 737 Max passenger plane, which numbered 157 people.



The two black boxes were recovered from the debris site 60 km from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday.



The Ethiopian airline chief executive told CNN on Wednesday that instead of sending the two black boxes to the United States, they could be transferred to "a closer country in Europe."





AA

Saba