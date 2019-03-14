ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 03:17:00م
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
شٌيعت بصنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب جثامين 17 من شهداء جريمة کشر بمحافظة حجة من الأطفال والنساء والتي ارتكبها طيران العدوان في منطقة مغربة طلان بمديرية کشر وراح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
Ethiopian Airlines decides to transfer 2 black boxes of disaster plane abroad
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (SABA) - A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines said on Wednesday that the black boxes of the company's disaster plane would have to be sent abroad for examination because the country does not have the capacity to do so.

"There are no possibilities here, so the two black boxes will be moved to another place for examination," he said.

The incident on Sunday killed all those aboard the Boeing 737 Max passenger plane, which numbered 157 people.

The two black boxes were recovered from the debris site 60 km from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday.

The Ethiopian airline chief executive told CNN on Wednesday that instead of sending the two black boxes to the United States, they could be transferred to "a closer country in Europe."


Saba
