IOF arrest 20 Palestinians in West Bank, on outskirts of Gaza Strip [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Thursday dawn 20 Palestinians from different areas in the West Bank and on the outskirts of the besieged Gaza Strip.



Palestinian Ma'an News Agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the cities of Qalqilya, Bethlehem and Al-Khalil, raided and searched Palestinian houses and arrested 15 of them, in addition to arrest other five Palestinians east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.



on Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 26 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank .





AA

Saba