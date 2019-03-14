PM discusses with WHO's Representative, organization's programs, activities in health sector [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, 14 March (SANAA) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdu Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor received Wednesday in Sanaa the WHO Resident Representative to Yemen Altaf Musani, who briefed him on the organization's activities and humanitarian programs.



The meeting discussed the most important programs to be implemented by the organization to benefit the health sector and enhance its capabilities to continue its valuable role in service of citizens and their safety, including support provided for hospitals, units and health centers, as well as joint confrontation of epidemics and communicable diseases, especially cholera.



The meeting dealt with Kushar massacre committed by Saudi Arabia against women and children in the province of Hajjah recently, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of children and women, some of them very serious, necessitated transporting them for treatment abroad and the role of the United Nations, represented by the World Health Organization, to provide an aircraft for the urgent transport via the Sanaa International Airport.



The Prime Minister stressed the growing needs of the Yemeni people in the field of health due to the siege and the aftermath of the aggression and war imposed on the Yemeni people of catastrophic effects after four years.



He pointed to the tasks performed by the organization for the benefit of the health sector.



For his part, Musani stressed the quest for WHO to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people due to the spread of diseases and epidemics resulting from the repercussions of the current exceptional situation on health sector.



He pointed out that during the current year, the organization will try to accelerate and improve the level of coverage of the needs which have increased compared to recent years, pointing to the ongoing preparations by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Ministries of Public Health, Population, Water and Environment to begin immediately to respond to the cholera epidemic.





AA

Saba