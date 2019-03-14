Coalition' airstrikes hit many provinces over past 24 hours, 18 people killed and injured: Reports

[14/مارس/2019]

PROVINCES, March 14 (Saba) – The US- Saudi aggression coalition' on Thursday launched several air raids on Sadaa and Hajjah provinces killing seven citizens and injuring other seven.







The aggression also hit Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba.

In Hajjah, the aggression targeted a car in Mastba district killing four civilians and wounding other three people.

Meanwhile, a citizen was killed and another was injured when the coalition' airstrike hit a citizen' house in Abas district.

In Sadaa, the Saudi' air raid launched at a car left two citizen were killed and three were wounded in Thaher district.

Meanwhile, the coalition waged ten airstrikes in many places in Kataf district.

In Hodeidah, the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted with five mortar shells and medium machine guns citizens' farms in Durihemi and in 16 kilo area.

Meanwhile, the coalition waged with twenty mortar shells in Shab village in Hass district, while the aggression launched more than fifty artillery shells and medium and heavy machine guns on Tuhaita district.

While, the enemy shelled with artillery shells and heavy machine guns several places in Hodeidah city.

The source said that the Air Force aggression and espionage was heavily engaged in several cities in Hodeidah.

Amal

saba