ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 01:45:10م
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
تدشين عملية تصنيف المزكين ومناقشة الاستعدادات لبد حصر الموارد بهيئة الزكاة
جامعة العلوم تتوج ببطولة الفتيات لكرة السلة إثر فوزها على نادي بلقيس
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Coalition' airstrikes hit many provinces over past 24 hours, 18 people killed and injured: Reports
[14/مارس/2019]

PROVINCES, March 14 (Saba) – The US- Saudi aggression coalition' on Thursday launched several air raids on Sadaa and Hajjah provinces killing seven citizens and injuring other seven.



The aggression also hit Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba.




In Hajjah, the aggression targeted a car in Mastba district killing four civilians and wounding other three people.




Meanwhile, a citizen was killed and another was injured when the coalition' airstrike hit a citizen' house in Abas district.




In Sadaa, the Saudi' air raid launched at a car left two citizen were killed and three were wounded in Thaher district.




Meanwhile, the coalition waged ten airstrikes in many places in Kataf district.




In Hodeidah, the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted with five mortar shells and medium machine guns citizens' farms in Durihemi and in 16 kilo area.




Meanwhile, the coalition waged with twenty mortar shells in Shab village in Hass district, while the aggression launched more than fifty artillery shells and medium and heavy machine guns on Tuhaita district.




While, the enemy shelled with artillery shells and heavy machine guns several places in Hodeidah city.




The source said that the Air Force aggression and espionage was heavily engaged in several cities in Hodeidah.








Amal








 








 





saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by