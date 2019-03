Army fires Katusha missiles at gatherings of mercenaries in jawf

[14/مارس/2019]

JAWF, March 14 (Saba) – Army units and popular forces on Thursday fired several of Katusha missiles at gatherings of Saudi –paid mercenaries in Jawf province, an official office told Saba.

The missiles hit al-Hazm complex causing huge losses upon the mercenaries ranks.

Amal

saba