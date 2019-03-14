Yemen, UN discuss joint cooperation [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - Deputy Prime Minister for Development and Economic Affairs Dr. Hussein Kabbouli met Wednesday with the United Nations Resident Representative, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Lise Grande.







The meeting focused on the direct and indirect physical and technical requirements to be provided to the public health, water and environment sectors in order to cope with the cholera epidemic and to prevent it from spreading by addressing the causes of its emergence and supporting fishermen in the western coast affected by the saudi-led aggression coalition's escalation.







The meeting touched on the humanitarian and health effects of the brutal crime of the Saudi Saudi aggression on women and children in Kushar ant the required international stance towards the aggressors, including the establishment of an international investigation team in this crime and transporting the wounded through the WHO via the International Airport of Sanaa.







The Humanitarian Coordinator expressed her understanding of all that was discussed and put forward during the meeting and promised that she will work hard to provide funding for the proposed projects.











Saba