ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 01:45:10م
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
تدشين عملية تصنيف المزكين ومناقشة الاستعدادات لبد حصر الموارد بهيئة الزكاة
جامعة العلوم تتوج ببطولة الفتيات لكرة السلة إثر فوزها على نادي بلقيس
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
National Athletics Team to participate in 3rd Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The national team of athletics will participate in the3rd Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2019, China, which will be held in Hong Kong from March 15-17.

The four-player Olympic team with the support of the Olympic Committee will participate in the championship.

Jamil Al-Hamati and Usama Al-Liari will compete in the 3000 meters race, while Al-Jubani will participate in the 2000 meters, and Abdullah Al-Yari will participate in the 1500 meters.


It is noteworthy that the team has achieved third place in the Arab Championship held in Jordan in January 2019.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by