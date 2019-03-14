National Athletics Team to participate in 3rd Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The national team of athletics will participate in the3rd Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2019, China, which will be held in Hong Kong from March 15-17.



The four-player Olympic team with the support of the Olympic Committee will participate in the championship.



Jamil Al-Hamati and Usama Al-Liari will compete in the 3000 meters race, while Al-Jubani will participate in the 2000 meters, and Abdullah Al-Yari will participate in the 1500 meters.





It is noteworthy that the team has achieved third place in the Arab Championship held in Jordan in January 2019.





