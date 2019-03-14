ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 01:45:10م
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
آخر الأخبار:
تشييع جثامين شهداء مجزرة العدوان في کشر بالعاصمة صنعاء
تدشين عملية تصنيف المزكين ومناقشة الاستعدادات لبد حصر الموارد بهيئة الزكاة
جامعة العلوم تتوج ببطولة الفتيات لكرة السلة إثر فوزها على نادي بلقيس
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Organizing Committee for Funeral of Martyrs of Massacre of coalition in Kushar calls for participation in funeral
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Committee for organization of the funeral of martyrs of massacre of the US-Saudi air attack on Kushar district Wednesday called the mass to participate extensively in the funeral, which will be at 10 am on Thursday.

The pray on the bodies of martyrs will took place in the Kabeer Mosque in Rawdha area, capital Sanaa.

The Committee stressed in a statement ,obtained by Saba, the importance of wide public participation in the funeral of martyrs of massacre in Kushar which represents a shame in the history of humanity.

It pointed out that the funeral, which will be held will represent a message to the world over the brutal crimes committed by the coalition and their massacres against children and women.


AA
Saba
