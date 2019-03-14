Organizing Committee for Funeral of Martyrs of Massacre of coalition in Kushar calls for participation in funeral [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Committee for organization of the funeral of martyrs of massacre of the US-Saudi air attack on Kushar district Wednesday called the mass to participate extensively in the funeral, which will be at 10 am on Thursday.



The pray on the bodies of martyrs will took place in the Kabeer Mosque in Rawdha area, capital Sanaa.



The Committee stressed in a statement ,obtained by Saba, the importance of wide public participation in the funeral of martyrs of massacre in Kushar which represents a shame in the history of humanity.



It pointed out that the funeral, which will be held will represent a message to the world over the brutal crimes committed by the coalition and their massacres against children and women.





AA

Saba