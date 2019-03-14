ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 01:45:10م
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
  Local
Interior Ministry: 38 574 security achievements since the beginning of saudi-led aggression
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, Mach 14 (Saba) - The Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday said that the security services have achieved 38 574 security achievements since the beginning of the saudi-led aggression on country.

The crimes were divided between the arresting of criminals, criminal cells of aggression, organized gangs, thwarting suicide operations, dismantling explosive devices and others.

This was explained by the Ministry of the Interior in a press conference in Sanaa to review the security achievements achieved by the Ministry and the security services during four years of the US-backed coalition aggression.

During the conference, many statistics were mentioned about the crimes that were thwarted before they occurred and those committed by the criminals arrested by the police.


AA
Saba
