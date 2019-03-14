Interior Ministry: 38 574 security achievements since the beginning of saudi-led aggression [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, Mach 14 (Saba) - The Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday said that the security services have achieved 38 574 security achievements since the beginning of the saudi-led aggression on country.



The crimes were divided between the arresting of criminals, criminal cells of aggression, organized gangs, thwarting suicide operations, dismantling explosive devices and others.



This was explained by the Ministry of the Interior in a press conference in Sanaa to review the security achievements achieved by the Ministry and the security services during four years of the US-backed coalition aggression.



During the conference, many statistics were mentioned about the crimes that were thwarted before they occurred and those committed by the criminals arrested by the police.





AA

Saba