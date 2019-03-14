Security services in Bayda arrest number of Al Qaeda operatives [14/مارس/2019] BAYDA, March 14, (Saba) - The security services in the province of Bayda on Wednesday arrested a number of criminal elements belonging to the so-called Al Qaeda.











A security source told Saba that these elements were planting explosive devices in places and public roads in order to disturb security and tranquility in the province.











The source said that the security media distributed a video recording of the confessions of a number of those elements, in which one of them talked about the planting of a number of IEDs in public places, but the security services were able to dismantle most of them before the explosion.











According to the source, one of the arrested persons confessed to monitoring some of the social figures who resist or reject the aggression to determine their whereabouts.

















AA

Saba