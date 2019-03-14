ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 11:07:06ص
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
برشلونة وليفربول يبلغان ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا
تأهل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا بكرة القدم بعد فوزه الكبير امس على ليون الفرنسي بخمسة أهداف لهدف على ملعب نو كامب ببرشلونة في إياب دور الـ16.
الرئيس الكوبي: العدوان الأمريكي على فنزويلا شبيه بممارسات النازية
قوات الاحتلال تعتقل 20 فلسطينيا بالضفة الغربية وعلى أطراف قطاع غزة
الإكوادور تنوي الانسحاب من اتحاد دول أمريكا الجنوبية
البرلمان البريطاني يرفض الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي دون اتفاق
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Security services in Bayda arrest number of Al Qaeda operatives
[14/مارس/2019] BAYDA, March 14, (Saba) -  The security services in the province of Bayda on Wednesday arrested a number of criminal elements belonging to the so-called Al Qaeda.





A security source told Saba that these elements were planting explosive devices in places and public roads in order to disturb security and tranquility in the province.





The source said that the security media distributed a video recording of the confessions of a number of those elements, in which one of them talked about the planting of a number of IEDs in public places, but the security services were able to dismantle most of them before the explosion.





According to the source, one of the arrested persons confessed to monitoring some of the social figures who resist or reject the aggression to determine their whereabouts.








14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
