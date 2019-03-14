SPC blesses victory achieved in Hajour,Hajjah, condemns coalition's last crimes [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Supreme Political Council (SPC), headed by President Mahdi al-Mashat, blessed on Wednesday in Sanaa, the great victory achieved by the army and the popular forces to put an end to the sedition that broke out in Hajour, Hajjah.



The Supreme Political Council saluted, in its Wednesday's meeting, the official and security authorities to resume their tasks, after have managed to secure the area and normalize the situation following the failure of the conspiracies of the saudi-led aggression coalition to destabilize the public security, block the roads, and displace the population through the practice of ethnic cleansing via their mercenaries.



The Supreme Political Council condemned the massacres that left tens of martyrs, women, children and civilians, after the defeats they had received.



It stressed their firm stance towards the peace process and the political process, despite obstructs created by the coalition to block a new round of talks and hindering any progress in the implementation of Sweden's outputs at all levels, including the file of prisoner exchange.



It blamed the coalition for the consequences.



The meeting reviewed the report submitted by the team preparing the vision assigned by the Supreme Political Council to study the observations and proposals submitted by a number of governmental and non-governmental bodies on the draft national vision for building the modern state of Yemen.



The report pointed out that those who raised their observations and suggestions, whose number amounted to more than 130 parties, including the government, the Judicial Council, the Shura Council, the institutions affiliated with the Office of presidency of Republic , scientists, parties, political components, civil society organizations, unions, trade unions, academics, social figures and women.



The report included a brief explanation of the mechanism used in the sorting and evaluation of observations and proposals, which was co-authored by more than 45 academics, politicians and experts specialized in accordance with scientific principles and methodology.



The Supreme Political Council commended the participants in enriching the vision, praising the broad interaction of the various groups and the momentum contributed to enrich the draft vision at all levels.



It directed to absorb the observations and proposals that would develop the contents of the vision.



During the meeting, the draft executive mechanism for vision was reviewed and the meeting, which called to complete it in accordance with its observations and recommendations.





AA

Saba