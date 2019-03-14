PM discusses local market's conditions, supply of oil derivatives [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor met on Wednesday in capital Sanaa with Executive Director of Yemen Petroleum Company Yasser al-Wahidi.



During the meeting, Al Wahidi explained the company's efforts to meet the needs of the local market of oil derivatives, pointing to the intransigence of aggression coalition led by the Saudis and the EAU and the prevention of the entry of oil tankers to the port of Hodeidah and Salif, despite obtaining the necessary permits from the UN inspection team.



The Executive Director of company referred to the negative consequences of this illegal action of aggression coalition ,in the event of continuing to the situation in the near future, on the supply of derivatives in the domestic market.



The Prime Minister praised the company's efforts to meet the local market requirements.



He called on the United Nations to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and compel the aggression coalition not to intercept the ships that carry oil derivatives and basic materials that have received permits from its own team.



Dr. Bin Habtoor considered the arrogance of aggression in this regard as a criminal act and a clear disregard for the United Nations and its competent team.





AA

Saba