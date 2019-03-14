ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:23:10ص
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تقرر نقل الصندوقين الأسودين للطائرة المنكوبة إلى الخارج
قال متحدث باسم الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية اليوم الأربعاء إن الصندوقين الأسودين لطائرة الشركة المنكوبة سيرسلان إلى الخارج لفحصهما لأن البلاد لا تملك القدرة على ذلك.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
دوري أبطال أوروبا : يوفنتوس الى دور الثمانية على حساب أتلتيكو مدريد
خطف يوفنتوس بطاقة التأهل إلى دور الثمانية من دوري أبطال أوروبا، بعدما حول هزيمته في ذهاب دور ال16 بنتيجة (2-0)، إلى فوز في مباراة الإياب بنتيجة (3-0).
آخر الأخبار:
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
عمليات علی مواقع لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بنجران وجيزان وعسير
انطلاق الدورة الرياضية الخامسة على كأس الرئيس الشهيد الصماد بذمار (مصحح)
منظمة رعاية الأطفال بحجة تحتفي بمرور 55 عام على تواجدها باليمن
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Economy
PM discusses local market's conditions, supply of oil derivatives
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor met on Wednesday in capital Sanaa with Executive Director of Yemen Petroleum Company Yasser al-Wahidi.

During the meeting, Al Wahidi explained the company's efforts to meet the needs of the local market of oil derivatives, pointing to the intransigence of aggression coalition led by the Saudis and the EAU and the prevention of the entry of oil tankers to the port of Hodeidah and Salif, despite obtaining the necessary permits from the UN inspection team.

The Executive Director of company referred to the negative consequences of this illegal action of aggression coalition ,in the event of continuing to the situation in the near future, on the supply of derivatives in the domestic market.

The Prime Minister praised the company's efforts to meet the local market requirements.

He called on the United Nations to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and compel the aggression coalition not to intercept the ships that carry oil derivatives and basic materials that have received permits from its own team.

Dr. Bin Habtoor considered the arrogance of aggression in this regard as a criminal act and a clear disregard for the United Nations and its competent team.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Economy)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by