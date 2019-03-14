SCER holds its periodic meeting, discusses topics [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Supreme Committee for Elections and Referendum (SCER) held its regular session on Wednesday morning under the chairmanship of the committee's chairman, Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al-Salimi.







At the meeting, the Committee discussed the topics on the agenda and took the necessary decisions.







The meeting also discussed the reports submitted by the supervisory and original committees in the provinces and districts, where elections will be held to fill vacant parliamentary seats in 2019, where the original committees are scheduled to start tomorrow to receive applications for candidacy.







The Committee had reviewed and approved the minutes of its previous meeting.











AA

SABA