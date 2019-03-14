ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:23:10ص
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تقرر نقل الصندوقين الأسودين للطائرة المنكوبة إلى الخارج
قال متحدث باسم الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية اليوم الأربعاء إن الصندوقين الأسودين لطائرة الشركة المنكوبة سيرسلان إلى الخارج لفحصهما لأن البلاد لا تملك القدرة على ذلك.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
دوري أبطال أوروبا : يوفنتوس الى دور الثمانية على حساب أتلتيكو مدريد
خطف يوفنتوس بطاقة التأهل إلى دور الثمانية من دوري أبطال أوروبا، بعدما حول هزيمته في ذهاب دور ال16 بنتيجة (2-0)، إلى فوز في مباراة الإياب بنتيجة (3-0).
آخر الأخبار:
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
عمليات علی مواقع لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بنجران وجيزان وعسير
انطلاق الدورة الرياضية الخامسة على كأس الرئيس الشهيد الصماد بذمار (مصحح)
منظمة رعاية الأطفال بحجة تحتفي بمرور 55 عام على تواجدها باليمن
  Local
SCER holds its periodic meeting, discusses topics
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Supreme Committee for Elections and Referendum (SCER) held its regular session on Wednesday morning under the chairmanship of the committee's chairman, Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al-Salimi.



At the meeting, the Committee discussed the topics on the agenda and took the necessary decisions.



The meeting also discussed the reports submitted by the supervisory and original committees in the provinces and districts, where elections will be held to fill vacant parliamentary seats in 2019, where the original committees are scheduled to start tomorrow to receive applications for candidacy.



The Committee had reviewed and approved the minutes of its previous meeting.





AA
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان في صعدة
[13/مارس/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بمجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[13/مارس/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
