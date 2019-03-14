Yemen Gas Company distributes 185 domestic gas trucks in Sanaa [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Yemen Gas Company on Wednesday distributed 185 domestic gas trucks to the neighborhoods in the capital Sanaa for distribution to citizens.







The company said in a statement obtained by Saba news agency that it distributed 13 gas trucks to areas overlapping in the districts of the capital Sanaa and also increased restaurants through 25 trucks distributed directly to the consumer.







The statement pointed out that the number of gas locomotives which departed from Safer is 108 locomotives, including 29 locomotives allocated for the capital Sanaa and 79 others for the rest of the provinces.











AA

Saba