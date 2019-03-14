ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 14 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:23:10ص
تكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى في عمليات عسكرية بعدة جبهات
تكبد جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى بعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بينهم 16 بعمليات قنص في عدة جبهات خلال الـ 14 ساعة الماضية.
الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تقرر نقل الصندوقين الأسودين للطائرة المنكوبة إلى الخارج
قال متحدث باسم الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية اليوم الأربعاء إن الصندوقين الأسودين لطائرة الشركة المنكوبة سيرسلان إلى الخارج لفحصهما لأن البلاد لا تملك القدرة على ذلك.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
دوري أبطال أوروبا : يوفنتوس الى دور الثمانية على حساب أتلتيكو مدريد
خطف يوفنتوس بطاقة التأهل إلى دور الثمانية من دوري أبطال أوروبا، بعدما حول هزيمته في ذهاب دور ال16 بنتيجة (2-0)، إلى فوز في مباراة الإياب بنتيجة (3-0).
  Economy
Yemen Gas Company distributes 185 domestic gas trucks in Sanaa
[14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - The Yemen Gas Company on Wednesday distributed 185 domestic gas trucks to the neighborhoods in the capital Sanaa for distribution to citizens.



The company said in a statement obtained by Saba news agency that it distributed 13 gas trucks to areas overlapping in the districts of the capital Sanaa and also increased restaurants through 25 trucks distributed directly to the consumer.



The statement pointed out that the number of gas locomotives which departed from Safer is 108 locomotives, including 29 locomotives allocated for the capital Sanaa and 79 others for the rest of the provinces.





AA
Saba
