Yemen Petroleum Company blames economic committee of Hadi's authorities to oil derivatives' crises [14/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 14 (Saba) - An official source in the Yemeni Petroleum Company said on Wednesday that the economic committee of exiled Hadi's authorities in Aden hold full responsibility for the procedures and difficulties it has put in place for obstructing the traders of oil derivatives.















The source said in a statement to Saba that the purpose of these measures is to close the port of Hodeidah, create crises and bottlenecks, the prevention and detention of oil vessels authorized to enter the port of Hodeidah.















The source was surprised by the committee statements, which are trying to hold the official authorities in Sanaa responsible for that.















He said, "rather this committee presumed to address the crises, during the past week, which caused long rows of citizens queuing, that everyone saw in the province of Aden and other southern provinces.















He added that "the crisis of oil derivatives in the southern regions, raise prices and lack thereof and try to justify it and hold the responsibility on the Sanaa government is evidence of their failure to manage their crisis despite the availability of all the possibilities of oil and financial grants and others."















The source also blamed the government of Aden and its economic committee holding full responsibility for the crises of and health, as well as the suffering of every Yemeni citizen in the occupied southern regions of the country.















The source called on the United Nations, human rights organizations and the human conscience in the world to pressure the coalition countries and the authorities of Aden and their economic committee to neutralize the oil derivatives as a commodity linked to the lives of citizens who have been living difficulties for more than four years.























AA

Saba