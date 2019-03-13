ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:39:24م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يبارك وأد الفتنة في حجور بحجة
بارك المجلس السياسي الأعلى في اجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس، انتصارات الجيش واللجان الشعبية ووأد الفتنة في حجور بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تقرر نقل الصندوقين الأسودين للطائرة المنكوبة إلى الخارج
قال متحدث باسم الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية اليوم الأربعاء إن الصندوقين الأسودين لطائرة الشركة المنكوبة سيرسلان إلى الخارج لفحصهما لأن البلاد لا تملك القدرة على ذلك.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
انطلاق الدورة الرياضية الخامسة على كأس الرئيس الشهيد الصماد بذمار
انطلقت بمدينة ذمار اليوم دورة الألعاب الرياضية الخامسة على كأس الرئيس الشهيد صالح الصماد "تحت شعار الرياضة ركيزة أساسية للتنمية المستدامة"، ينظمها مكتب الشباب بمديرية مدينة ذمار بإشراف مكتب الشباب بالمحافظة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Parliament condemns the crime of aggression committed in Kushar, Hajjah
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - The Parliament on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the terrible crime committed by the warplanes of saudi-led aggression coalition in the the district Kushar, in the province of Hajjah, which killed more than 40 martyrs and wounded of women and children.

The parliament considered this crime an extension of the ongoing war crimes committed by the coalition of aggression led by Saudi Arabia and the United States of America against the Yemeni people four years ago.

It pointed out that this crime and the previous crimes, confirms the persistence of aggression in targeting civilians and the shedding of Yemeni blood.

It pointed out that this crime is added to the crimes of genocide, which should find a punishment sooner or later, as war crimes do not fall by statute of limitations.

The parliament renewed the call for the formation of independent international commissions to investigate all the crimes of the countries of aggression against Yemen land and human, stressing that this crime will increase the Yemeni people in all categories more steadfast and cohesive to confront the coalition of aggression and crimes.


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
