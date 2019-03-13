Parliament condemns the crime of aggression committed in Kushar, Hajjah [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - The Parliament on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the terrible crime committed by the warplanes of saudi-led aggression coalition in the the district Kushar, in the province of Hajjah, which killed more than 40 martyrs and wounded of women and children.



The parliament considered this crime an extension of the ongoing war crimes committed by the coalition of aggression led by Saudi Arabia and the United States of America against the Yemeni people four years ago.



It pointed out that this crime and the previous crimes, confirms the persistence of aggression in targeting civilians and the shedding of Yemeni blood.



It pointed out that this crime is added to the crimes of genocide, which should find a punishment sooner or later, as war crimes do not fall by statute of limitations.



The parliament renewed the call for the formation of independent international commissions to investigate all the crimes of the countries of aggression against Yemen land and human, stressing that this crime will increase the Yemeni people in all categories more steadfast and cohesive to confront the coalition of aggression and crimes.





AA

Saba