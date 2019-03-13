Parliament condemns the Israeli occupation forces' acts in Al-Aqsa Mosque [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - The Parliament on Wednesday strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the closure of its doors, the arrest of a number of men and women which caused an atmosphere of fear amid women and children.



The parliament said in a statement issued that what is happening in the blessed Al-Aqsa, including beating children and women and religious references is a cowardly act of terrorism committed by the occupation forces against the Palestinians.



The statement warned of the repercussions caused by the escalation of Israeli aggression against Palestinian citizens and worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack by Israeli soldiers on women inside the Dome of the Rock.



It called on the international community to intervene urgently to prevent escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque as a result of the persistence of the occupation forces and the settlers in violation of the sanctity of the mosque and to insult the feelings of Muslims.



It referred to the importance of respecting the religious rites and the rights guaranteed to the Palestinian people, expressing the solidarity of the Yemeni people with the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve its goals in building its state on its land with Al-Quds "Jerusalem" as its capital.





AA

Saba