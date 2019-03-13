ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 09:39:24م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يبارك وأد الفتنة في حجور بحجة
بارك المجلس السياسي الأعلى في اجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس، انتصارات الجيش واللجان الشعبية ووأد الفتنة في حجور بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تقرر نقل الصندوقين الأسودين للطائرة المنكوبة إلى الخارج
قال متحدث باسم الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية اليوم الأربعاء إن الصندوقين الأسودين لطائرة الشركة المنكوبة سيرسلان إلى الخارج لفحصهما لأن البلاد لا تملك القدرة على ذلك.
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
انطلاق الدورة الرياضية الخامسة على كأس الرئيس الشهيد الصماد بذمار
انطلقت بمدينة ذمار اليوم دورة الألعاب الرياضية الخامسة على كأس الرئيس الشهيد صالح الصماد "تحت شعار الرياضة ركيزة أساسية للتنمية المستدامة"، ينظمها مكتب الشباب بمديرية مدينة ذمار بإشراف مكتب الشباب بالمحافظة.
Parliament condemns the Israeli occupation forces' acts in Al-Aqsa Mosque
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - The Parliament on Wednesday strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the closure of its doors, the arrest of a number of men and women which caused an atmosphere of fear amid women and children.

The parliament said in a statement issued that what is happening in the blessed Al-Aqsa, including beating children and women and religious references is a cowardly act of terrorism committed by the occupation forces against the Palestinians.

The statement warned of the repercussions caused by the escalation of Israeli aggression against Palestinian citizens and worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack by Israeli soldiers on women inside the Dome of the Rock.

It called on the international community to intervene urgently to prevent escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque as a result of the persistence of the occupation forces and the settlers in violation of the sanctity of the mosque and to insult the feelings of Muslims.

It referred to the importance of respecting the religious rites and the rights guaranteed to the Palestinian people, expressing the solidarity of the Yemeni people with the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve its goals in building its state on its land with Al-Quds "Jerusalem" as its capital.


AA
Saba
