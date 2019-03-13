FM Meets with Director of ECHO in Yemen [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Wednesday met with Director of the European Commission's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO) in Yemen.



During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination between Yemen and the European Union in a number of aspects related to the European support of our country on the humanitarian side.



The Foreign Minister praised the efforts of the European Union to contribute to alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens, especially as the Saudi-Saudi aggression entered its fifth year in defiance of all international and humanitarian principles and laws and in parallel with the negative silence of the international community.



He praised the humanitarian role of the European Union and the efforts of the Office of Humanitarian Aid in the follow-up of services, projects and plans in Yemen, ensuring that the assistance provided by international organizations working in our country reaches to those who deserve it.



The minister Sharaf affirmed the readiness of the National Salvation Government to provide all facilities for the success of the work of the European Office.



For his part, the commission's official stressed the commitment of the European Union to help the Yemeni people in light of the challenges and suffering they face. He expressed appreciation for all facilities and cooperation by the Yemeni authorities.





