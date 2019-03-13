ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 07:57:57م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يبارك وأد الفتنة في حجور بحجة
بارك المجلس السياسي الأعلى في اجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس، انتصارات الجيش واللجان الشعبية ووأد الفتنة في حجور بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
FM Meets with Director of ECHO in Yemen
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Wednesday met with Director of the European Commission's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO) in Yemen.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination between Yemen and the European Union in a number of aspects related to the European support of our country on the humanitarian side.

The Foreign Minister praised the efforts of the European Union to contribute to alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens, especially as the Saudi-Saudi aggression entered its fifth year in defiance of all international and humanitarian principles and laws and in parallel with the negative silence of the international community.

He praised the humanitarian role of the European Union and the efforts of the Office of Humanitarian Aid in the follow-up of services, projects and plans in Yemen, ensuring that the assistance provided by international organizations working in our country reaches to those who deserve it.

The minister Sharaf affirmed the readiness of the National Salvation Government to provide all facilities for the success of the work of the European Office.

For his part, the commission's official stressed the commitment of the European Union to help the Yemeni people in light of the challenges and suffering they face. He expressed appreciation for all facilities and cooperation by the Yemeni authorities.


AA
Saba
