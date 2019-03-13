ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 07:57:57م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يبارك وأد الفتنة في حجور بحجة
بارك المجلس السياسي الأعلى في اجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس، انتصارات الجيش واللجان الشعبية ووأد الفتنة في حجور بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
4 Civilians killed in warplanes' new attack on Hajjah
[13/مارس/2019] HAJJAH, March 13 (Saba) - Four civilians were martyred in a preliminary toll death of new crime committed on Wednesday by the combat jets of saudi-led coalition during their attack on a car in Hajjah province, a military official told Saba.



The four civilians were killed in Khouthlan area, Moustaba district, he affirmed.



Two days earlier, the warplanes of coalition had committed other crime in Kushar district of Hajjah province, where they targeted civilians' houses killing and wounding more than 43 civilians.





AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
