4 Civilians killed in warplanes' new attack on Hajjah [13/مارس/2019] HAJJAH, March 13 (Saba) - Four civilians were martyred in a preliminary toll death of new crime committed on Wednesday by the combat jets of saudi-led coalition during their attack on a car in Hajjah province, a military official told Saba.







The four civilians were killed in Khouthlan area, Moustaba district, he affirmed.







Two days earlier, the warplanes of coalition had committed other crime in Kushar district of Hajjah province, where they targeted civilians' houses killing and wounding more than 43 civilians.











Saba