آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 12:38:35م
مقتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في عمليات عسكرية
قتل وجرح أكثر من 127 من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال كسر زحوفات لهم بمختلف الجبهات , وقصفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعاتهم وتحصيناتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
آخر الأخبار:
بدء فعاليات المؤتمر العلمي السنوي الثاني لجمعية جراحي التجميل بصنعاء
وزير الصحة يتفقد مرضى الكوليرا بمستشفى السبعين بأمانة العاصمة
200 مليون فرصة عمل يخلقها الاقتصاد الرقمي في الصين
بريطانيا ستلغي الرسوم الجمركية على 87% من الواردات إذا تم بريكست بدون اتفاق
  Local
Arrangements to mark 4 years of Yemen's steadfastness, in face of coalition, discussed
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - A meeting was held Tuesday in Sanaa under the chairmanship of Ahmed Hamed, the director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, which included Information Ministers Dhifallah al-Shami, Education Yahya al-Houthi, Endowments and Religious Guidance Najeeb al-Ajji.

During the meeting, the arrangements made by the Special Committee for organize the ceremonies to mark four years of resistance to saudi-US aggression were discussed.

At the meeting, Hamed indicated that many work had been prepared by the Committee, stressing in this regard the importance of interaction at all levels to make the event a success.

For his part, Minister of Education pointed out the importance of highlighting this event to emphasize the legendary steadfastness of the Yemeni people in the face of aggression over four years, stressing the need for more concerted efforts of all at the official level and popular for the success of this important event.


AA
Saba
