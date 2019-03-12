Arrangements to mark 4 years of Yemen's steadfastness, in face of coalition, discussed [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - A meeting was held Tuesday in Sanaa under the chairmanship of Ahmed Hamed, the director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, which included Information Ministers Dhifallah al-Shami, Education Yahya al-Houthi, Endowments and Religious Guidance Najeeb al-Ajji.



During the meeting, the arrangements made by the Special Committee for organize the ceremonies to mark four years of resistance to saudi-US aggression were discussed.



At the meeting, Hamed indicated that many work had been prepared by the Committee, stressing in this regard the importance of interaction at all levels to make the event a success.



For his part, Minister of Education pointed out the importance of highlighting this event to emphasize the legendary steadfastness of the Yemeni people in the face of aggression over four years, stressing the need for more concerted efforts of all at the official level and popular for the success of this important event.





AA

Saba