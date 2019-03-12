ابحث عن:
مقتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في عمليات عسكرية
قتل وجرح أكثر من 127 من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال كسر زحوفات لهم بمختلف الجبهات , وقصفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعاتهم وتحصيناتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army's spokesman: 534 new violations by coalition in Hodeidah during past 72 hours
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Spokesman for the Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sarie on Tuesday said that the saudi-led aggression coalition committed 534 new violations of the cease-fire in the province of Hodeidah during the past 72 hours.

He said in a statement to the Saba news agency that these violations were distributed between the targeting of residential neighborhoods, houses, farms of citizens and positions of the army forces, supported by the popular forces.
Sarie said that warplanes of enemy continued to target citizens , public and private property in a number of province, affirming that they have launched 61 raids.

He said that the heroes of the army repulsed several infiltration of mercenaries aggression towards the positions of the army and popular forces in several fronts.

The spokesman of the armed forces added that the heroes of the army and the popular committees responded to the escalation of aggression by carrying out several offensive operations, which targeted the sites, concentrations of the enemy, their lines of extension and movement.

The official spokesman of the armed forces said that the army killed and injured more than 147 mercenaries and destroyed six armored fighting vehicles for mercenaries, eight military vehicles , as well as nine pick-ups.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
