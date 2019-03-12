Army's spokesman: 534 new violations by coalition in Hodeidah during past 72 hours [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Spokesman for the Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sarie on Tuesday said that the saudi-led aggression coalition committed 534 new violations of the cease-fire in the province of Hodeidah during the past 72 hours.



He said in a statement to the Saba news agency that these violations were distributed between the targeting of residential neighborhoods, houses, farms of citizens and positions of the army forces, supported by the popular forces.

Sarie said that warplanes of enemy continued to target citizens , public and private property in a number of province, affirming that they have launched 61 raids.



He said that the heroes of the army repulsed several infiltration of mercenaries aggression towards the positions of the army and popular forces in several fronts.



The spokesman of the armed forces added that the heroes of the army and the popular committees responded to the escalation of aggression by carrying out several offensive operations, which targeted the sites, concentrations of the enemy, their lines of extension and movement.



The official spokesman of the armed forces said that the army killed and injured more than 147 mercenaries and destroyed six armored fighting vehicles for mercenaries, eight military vehicles , as well as nine pick-ups.





AA

Saba