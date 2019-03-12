PM stresses important roles of women in nation building [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor on participated in a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its female employees on Tuesday in Sanaa on the occasion of International Women's Day.



At the ceremony, the Prime Minister congratulated the female employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this occasion, noting the importance of women in the life of society and its vital roles in the process of nation building.



"Islam gave women their full rights, but the male community interpreted the texts in the Quran and Sunnah to serve their own interests," he said.



"Peoples who involve women in the process of cultural, social and economic development and even in diplomacy are successful peoples in contrast to those that marginalize women," he said.



He praised the great role played by the Yemeni mother in the period of saudi-led aggression coalition and war imposed on the Yemeni people.



The Prime Minister noted the international presence in this event, recalling the great humanitarian tasks accomplished by the international humanitarian organizations and agencies in the face of the direct and major negative consequences of the tragic tragedy that the Yemeni people are suffering through the aggression and siege.



The Prime Minister also considered maintaining the good relationship with them especially during this period a very important matter for the benefit of the Yemeni human and his life.



At the event attended by the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Hussein Hazeb, the State, head of the National Committee for Women, Radhia Abduallah, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sanaa, Lise Grande, offices of United Nations organizations, programs and agencies, Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf explained that the female ministry's staff is fully supported.



He stressed that the ministry seeks to empower women in the diplomatic field to occupy positions of leadership as well as in the administrative side.



For her turn, Minister Abdullah pointed to the role of Yemeni women in maintaining the cohesion of society and the family, adding that women were an integral part of the capacity to continue to confront aggression.







AA

Saba