Prime Minister stresses importance of distancing academies from politicization [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Tuesday affirmed the importance of distancing the institutional academic frameworks from politicization and partisan influences because of their great harm to generations and the safety and impartiality of these institutions.



This came during a meeting between the Prime Minister today, Minister of Higher Education and Public Research Hussein Hazeb, along with Secretary General of the Union of Yemeni National Universities, President of the Union of Arab Academies and his Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed al-Mikhlafi.



During the meeting, they discussed activities of the union of Universities were reviewed during the last period and its role in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in developing the performance of the private universities and joint research in the issues and challenges facing them to find solutions, thus reinforcing its vital role in human development tracks.



The meeting dealt with the activities of the Union of Arab Academies, which is based in the capital Sanaa, and its role in representing all Arab academics in similar regional and international forums related to the academic activity as well as the facilities provided by the Ministry of Higher Education and related bodies to carry out all the union's academic coordination tasks at the level National.



The Prime Minister, President of the Supreme Council of Higher Education, noted the important activities of the two unions in the service of the higher education sector, its institutions and academia.



He stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and institutional procedures governing the activities of the Union of Arab Academics and addressing attempts to influence its neutral activity.





AA

Saba