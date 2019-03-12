ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 11:33:11ص
مقتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في عمليات عسكرية
قتل وجرح أكثر من 127 من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال كسر زحوفات لهم بمختلف الجبهات , وقصفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعاتهم وتحصيناتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
Prime Minister stresses importance of distancing academies from politicization
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Tuesday affirmed the importance of distancing the institutional academic frameworks from politicization and partisan influences because of their great harm to generations and the safety and impartiality of these institutions.

This came during a meeting between the Prime Minister today, Minister of Higher Education and Public Research Hussein Hazeb, along with Secretary General of the Union of Yemeni National Universities, President of the Union of Arab Academies and his Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed al-Mikhlafi.

During the meeting, they discussed activities of the union of Universities were reviewed during the last period and its role in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in developing the performance of the private universities and joint research in the issues and challenges facing them to find solutions, thus reinforcing its vital role in human development tracks.

The meeting dealt with the activities of the Union of Arab Academies, which is based in the capital Sanaa, and its role in representing all Arab academics in similar regional and international forums related to the academic activity as well as the facilities provided by the Ministry of Higher Education and related bodies to carry out all the union's academic coordination tasks at the level National.

The Prime Minister, President of the Supreme Council of Higher Education, noted the important activities of the two unions in the service of the higher education sector, its institutions and academia.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and institutional procedures governing the activities of the Union of Arab Academics and addressing attempts to influence its neutral activity.


AA
Saba
