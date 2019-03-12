PM discusses workflow in projects of services in capital Sanaa [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met on Tuesday with Mayor of Capital Sanaa Hamoud Obad, in the presence of the Ministers of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kummim, Social Affairs and Labor Obeid Bin Dhebaa.







The meeting discussed the level of service activities witnessed by the the capital in this period, specifically related to the asphalt work, paving of many of its streets, the rehabilitation of others, as well as the effort to complete the remaining work in area of the junction of the bridge Madhbah-sixtieth in the light of directives of the President of the Supreme Political Council and to seek the solutions required to overcome causes of stumbling.







Obad reviewed the most important projects and activities included in the plan of Municipality of capital Sanaa for the current year, especially in the areas of priority infrastructure. He pointed to the progress of the projects funded by a number of humanitarian organizations, which come in the framework of joint efforts to restore damaged facilities, especially schools, as well as the replacement of a number of dilapidated sewage networks .







He stressed the efforts of the municipality of the capital to continue to show the bright face of the capital of the Republic of Yemen, despite the enormous challenges imposed by the continuation of the aggression, the siege and the comprehensive economic war on the Yemeni people.







He praised the support of the Government of National Salvation and its responsible interaction with the municipality's vision, programs, activities and efforts.











