آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 11:33:11ص
مقتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في عمليات عسكرية
قتل وجرح أكثر من 127 من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال كسر زحوفات لهم بمختلف الجبهات , وقصفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعاتهم وتحصيناتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
نيوزيلندا تمنع طائرات بوينغ 737 ماكس من استخدام مجالها الجوي
مانشستر سيتي يفوز على شالكه في دوري الأبطال بنتيجة كبيرة
كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة تخططان لجلسة فريق العمل حول كوريا الشمالية
إيران: سنرد بحزم اذا تحركت البحرية الإسرائيلية ضد مبيعاتنا من النفط
PM discusses workflow in projects of services in capital Sanaa
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met on Tuesday with Mayor of Capital Sanaa Hamoud Obad, in the presence of the Ministers of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kummim, Social Affairs and Labor Obeid Bin Dhebaa.



The meeting discussed the level of service activities witnessed by the the capital in this period, specifically related to the asphalt work, paving of many of its streets, the rehabilitation of others, as well as the effort to complete the remaining work in area of the junction of the bridge Madhbah-sixtieth in the light of directives of the President of the Supreme Political Council and to seek the solutions required to overcome causes of stumbling.



Obad reviewed the most important projects and activities included in the plan of Municipality of capital Sanaa for the current year, especially in the areas of priority infrastructure. He pointed to the progress of the projects funded by a number of humanitarian organizations, which come in the framework of joint efforts to restore damaged facilities, especially schools, as well as the replacement of a number of dilapidated sewage networks .



He stressed the efforts of the municipality of the capital to continue to show the bright face of the capital of the Republic of Yemen, despite the enormous challenges imposed by the continuation of the aggression, the siege and the comprehensive economic war on the Yemeni people.



He praised the support of the Government of National Salvation and its responsible interaction with the municipality's vision, programs, activities and efforts.





AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
