ٍSCER invites organizations, embassies and parties to monitor the election filling vacant seats [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - The Supreme Commission for Elections and Referendum (SCER),on Tuesday called on international organizations and bodies, embassy representatives, as well as political parties , organizations and all local civil society organizations to participate in monitoring the elections to fill vacant seats in 2019.



The Committee, in a statement obtained by Saba welcomed those wishing to see or monitor the process of the elections to fill vacant parliamentary seats in 2019.



According to the statement, applications will be submitted to the foreign relations sector of the Supreme Commission for Elections and Referendum.



The Supreme Committee will be, through the Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations and the foreign relations sector, will receive requests for participation both within ten days from the date of this announcement.





