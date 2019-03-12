ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 11:33:11ص
مقتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في عمليات عسكرية
قتل وجرح أكثر من 127 من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال كسر زحوفات لهم بمختلف الجبهات , وقصفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية تجمعاتهم وتحصيناتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الخارجية السورية : تصريحات غراهام حول الجولان المحتل دليل على انتهاكات الولايات المتحدة للقانون الدولي
قال مصدر رسمي بوزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في تصريح لوكالة سانا اليوم: تدين الجمهورية العربية السورية بأشد العبارات التصريحات التي أدلى بها ليندسي غراهام عضو مجلس الشيوخ الامريكي حول الجولان العربي السوري المحتل والتي تعبر عن عقلية الهيمنة والغطرسة
شركة النفط تحمل اللجنة الاقتصادية بحكومة عدن المسئولية عن عرقلة تجار المشتقات النفطية
حمل مصدر مسئول في شركة النفط اليمنية، اللجنة الاقتصادية في حكومة عدن كامل المسئولية عن الإجراءات والصعوبات التي وضعتها على تجار المشتقات النفطية.
فالفيردي يحذر لاعبيه قبل لقاء ليون غداً الاربعاء بدوري الابطال
قال إرنستو فالفيردي، مدرب برشلونة إن فريقه سيحسب ألف حساب لمباراة إياب دور الستة عشر أمام أولمبيك ليون، غدا الأربعاء، في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد خروج ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان المدوي من البطولة.
آخر الأخبار:
  International
ٍSCER invites organizations, embassies and parties to monitor the election filling vacant seats
[13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - The Supreme Commission for Elections and Referendum (SCER),on Tuesday called on international organizations and bodies, embassy representatives, as well as political parties , organizations and all local civil society organizations to participate in monitoring the elections to fill vacant seats in 2019.

The Committee, in a statement obtained by Saba welcomed those wishing to see or monitor the process of the elections to fill vacant parliamentary seats in 2019.

According to the statement, applications will be submitted to the foreign relations sector of the Supreme Commission for Elections and Referendum.

The Supreme Committee will be, through the Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations and the foreign relations sector, will receive requests for participation both within ten days from the date of this announcement.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
