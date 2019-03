Army fires new ballistic missile on saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings west Hairan [13/مارس/2019] HAIRAN, March 13 (Saba) - The army missile force launched a Bard P-1 ballistic missile on gathering of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition west of Hairan, a military official told on Wednesday Saba.



The missile hit accurately the target leaving huge losses in the enemy's ranks, he affirmed.





