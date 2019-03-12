FM delivers to the UN Resident Coordinator a letter from the President addressed to Guterich [13/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 13 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday handed over to UN Resident Coordinator Lise Grande a letter addressed from President Mahdi al-Mashat, to UN Secretary-General António Guterich concerning the entry of the aggression launched by the saudi-led coalition on Yemen into its fifth year.







The letter stressed the continuation of the aggression at the same rhythm in killing, siege, starvation of the Yemeni people and committing the most heinous crimes amounting to war crimes, as well others against humanity without any moral or legal deterrent.







The message pointed out that at a time when Yemenis after signing the Stockholm agreement in mid-December 2018 were hoping to strengthen confidence-building measures for a real breakthrough in the situation and alleviate the suffering of humanity in preparation for the start of a genuine peace process and normalization of the situation, coalition countries continued their air strikes and attacks in daily basis on civilians In order to thwart the Stockholm agreement, not to implement any of its provisions and to hold the national forces in Sanaa responsible for the failure of the agreement as a pretext for further violations.







The letter called upon the President of the UN Security Council to fulfill his responsibilities under the UN Charter by taking a number of urgent measures to guarantee the right of more than 28 million Yemeni citizens to exercise their normal rights to life in peace and security and to adopt a binding resolution to end the military aggression.







On the other hand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed with the United Nations Resident Coordinator the level of cooperation in the face of the humanitarian disaster in Yemen.







The Minister affirmed the full readiness to provide all facilities for the success of the work of all United Nations relief and humanitarian organizations and agencies.







Grande expressed thanks for the cooperation and facilities offered, pointing out the importance of providing the appropriate atmosphere for the work of international organizations and in order to continue to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance.











AA

SABA